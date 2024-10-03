Dread Hollow College Night

to

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Dread Hollow is offering $7 off haunted house tickets to anyone with a valid college student ID on Thursday, October 3rd! College night tickets are available in-person, onsite only. Present your ID to the ticket desk for discounted tickets.

College night is ONE NIGHT ONLY so save the date! Admission is at 8:10 PM, 8:20 PM and 8:30 PM.

More gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.

Info

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dread Hollow College Night - 2024-10-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dread Hollow College Night - 2024-10-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dread Hollow College Night - 2024-10-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dread Hollow College Night - 2024-10-03 20:00:00 ical