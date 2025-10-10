Dread Hollow Date Night

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Will your love survive the horrors of Dread Hollow's three hair-raising nightmares?

Chattanooga's nationally ranked haunted house returns with three new nightmares, each one more blood-curdling and immersive than the last.

Each ticket valid for 2 admissions to haunted house + RIP room. Save $4/ticket

Date night is one night only. Buy timed-entry tickets in advance online; walk-up tickets are not available at the door. Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.

