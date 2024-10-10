× Expand Dread Hollow Dread Hollow: Girl's Night Out Deal

Get your girl gang together and have a drop-dead gore-geous night at Chattanooga's award-winning haunted attraction. Scream your way through 3 new haunted house experiences with your besties.

Save $2/ticket (ticket valid for 1 admission to haunted house). One night only!

Discounted tickets available online. Dread Hollow is not recommended for children under the age of 12. Buy timed-entry tickets in advance online; walkup tickets are not available at the door. Haunt admission includes all three haunted houses. Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.