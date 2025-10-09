Dread Hollow Girls Night Out!
Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Get your ghoulfriends together for Chattanooga's award-winning haunted house! Scream your way through 3 new nightmares with your besties.
Save $2/ticket. Each ticket valid for 1 admission to haunted house. One night only!
Buy timed-entry tickets in advance online; walk-up tickets are not available at the door.
Not recommended for children under the age of 12. Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.
Info
