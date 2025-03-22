Dread Hollow: Scream Break

× Expand Ruby Falls Dread Hollow Haunt and Escape Rooms Return for Scream Break!

Tortured souls, monstrous evil, and bewitching spirits prey on those who dare to enter! Experience Camp Dread and Dread Hollow High School for one-night only!

The bravest thrill-seekers can test their wits in three separately ticketed horror-themed Escape Rooms: Eugene Todd, Alan Wayne, and Detention.

Want to peek behind the curtain? Experience award-winning Dread Hollow without the scares in a behind-the-scenes, lights-on tour with the haunt creators. See and hear about the intricate and imaginative details of Dread Hollow, including storylines, set designs, and characters.

Timed-entry tickets are available at dreadhollow.com.

Haunt tickets are $17.

Escape rooms are $15/person.

Behind-the-Screams tickets are $28.

Dread Hollow haunted house experiences and escape rooms are intense, often loud, and graphic. Parental discretion advised for anyone under the age of 12.

Haunt and Escape Rooms are on Saturday, March 22, from 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Behind the Screams Tour is on Saturday, March 22 at 3:00 PM