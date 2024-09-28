Dread Hollow Vengeance: Opening Night!

Chattanooga's award-winning haunted attraction is back with 3 new haunted house experiences, and escape rooms! Tortured souls, bewitching whispers, and monstrous evil exact their Vengeance in the tainted town of Dread Hollow!

Dread Hollow is not recommended for children under the age of 12. Buy timed-entry tickets in advance online; walkup tickets are not available at the door. Haunt admission includes all three haunted houses. Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.

