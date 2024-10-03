Dread Hollow: Vengeance

× Expand Ruby Falls Dread Hollow is back with a Vengeance!

Chattanooga's award-winning haunted attraction is back with 3 new haunted house experiences, and escape rooms! Tortured souls, bewitching whispers, and monstrous evil exact their Vengeance in the tainted town of Dread Hollow!

Dread Hollow is not recommended for children under the age of 12. Buy timed-entry tickets in advance online; walkup tickets are not available at the door. Haunt admission includes all three haunted houses. Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.

This is a Weekly Recurring Event

Runs from Oct 3, 2024 to Nov 1, 2024 and happens every:

Thursdays: 8:00pm - 9:15pm Timezone: EDT

Fridays: 8:00pm - 9:15pm Timezone: EDT

Saturdays: 7:00pm - 8:15pm Timezone: EDT

Sundays: 7:00pm - 8:15pm Timezone: EDT