× Expand Kat Friedmann Drew Baldridge at Songbirds on 10/10

Many people build successful careers, but few make history—Drew Baldridge is one of them. His song “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” made history as the first self-released single to reach No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart for an artist’s debut No. 1 hit. The RIAA GOLD-certified viral sensation has amassed over 1.1 billion streams and impressions across all platforms, becoming the highest-charting self-funded song ever on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Following this success, Baldridge teamed up with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Stoney Creek for his latest single, “Tough People,” which is currently Top 15 and climbing the country radio charts. He was recently named to the CRS New Faces Class of 2025, recognized as an iHeart On the Verge artist, and honored as MusicRow’s Independent Artist of the Year.

As a songwriter signed to Sony Music Publishing, Baldridge has penned over 500 songs recorded by artists such as Bailey Zimmerman, LOCASH, and Chase Matthew. He has performed alongside stars like Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Cody Johnson. Later this year, he’ll join Bailey Zimmerman’s New to Country Tour. When he’s not writing or performing, Baldridge hosts a weekly radio show on LA’s Go Country (KKGO) every Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM PT. For more information, visit DrewBaldridgeMusic.com [drewbaldridgemusic.com].

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

Tickets: $20 ADV / $25 DOS