While most blue eyed blues bands emulated their idols down to the note, Drew Sterchi & Blues Tribe have only borrowed what was needed to form their sound. They have honed their unique style of original material which is a blend of acoustic and electric blues, R&B and classic rock… songs that juxtapose heartfelt lyrics with dynamic solos.

Each band member brings influences from their own musical journey that have jelled into a unique sound which evokes feelings of classic song writing with a fresh approach. Blues Tribe members include Drew Sterchi on guitar and vocals, Mark Merritt on drums and vocals, Irv Berner on guitar, Robert Grier on bass, Dan Myers on guitar, Kathy Veazey on keyboards and vocals, and Kathy Myers on percussion and vocals.

Drew’s first album Left Here With The Blues as well as his soon to be released album Running From The Finish Line is a collection of songs that speaks of his own history. Songs that tell a personal story of his own experience and evolvement over the years. As you explore the lyrics and feel the emotional moments that grace his work, you will find that it is much more than just a blues album.

