Drink and Discover: Buddy's Holiday Workshop Extravaganza

× Expand CDM Holiday Workshop Extravaganza

Son of a nutcracker, this Drink and Discover is going to be fun. Join us for an unforgettable 21+ night of festive fun at Buddy’s Holiday Workshop Extravaganza! Inspired by the holiday magic of Elf, this evening promises playful activities, holiday treats, and plenty of laughter.

Meet Buddy himself, hang out in the toy workshop and enjoy our Mail Room Whiskey tasting (Syrup in coffee?? Why didn't I think of that????)

Friday, December 13 | 7 - 10 p.m.

Run of events:

- Sock Skating at “Rockefeller Plaza” in the Atrium

- Toy Building Workshop in Make It

- Gingerbread Cookie Decorating in Spark Central

- Elf Training Relay Race in the Atrium

- Christmas Karaoke: "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!"

Don't be a cotton headed ninny-muggins. Gather your friends, don your holiday best, and get ready for a night of festive cheer!

Tickets: $35 per person

Includes 1 drink ticket, light fare, souvenir cup, and access to all activities