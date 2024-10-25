Drink and Discover- CarnEvil

× Expand CDM Drink and Discover logo

October 25 | 7-10 p.m. | 21+ Event

Join us for a spine-chilling evening at CarnEvil Drink and Discover on October 25th! This 21+ event transforms the Creative Discovery Museum into a spooky carnival where the thrills are endless. Test your aim with Plinko, ring toss, and axe throwing, or navigate the eerie mirror maze. Enjoy delicious food from Big Chicken and drinks from Wanderlinger while being entertained by tarot card readings and live performances from the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret.

Don't miss the chance to interact with classic carnival characters, including a strong man, ringmaster, and clowns. Put on your favorite Halloween costume or embrace the theme—it's your choice! This is one night where the fun is freakishly unforgettable.

