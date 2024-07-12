Drink and Discover: CDM Games

Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Experience the thrill of competition - or the enjoyment of watching others go head-to-head - at Drink & Discover: CDM Games! Join us on July 12 from 7-10 p.m. for an exclusive 21+ event at Creative Discovery Museum and compete with (and against) your friends to become the champion.

Art & Exhibitions, Food & Drink, This & That
