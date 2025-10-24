Drink and Discover - Mad Science
Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Creative Discovery Museum
Drink and Discover: Mad Science
It's ALIVEEEEE! Step into the lab for an electrifying 21+ night of twisted science, spooky fun, and delicious cocktails!
Drink and Discover: Mad Science transforms the Creative Discovery Museum into a mad scientist’s playground! Stitch together creepy creations at our Franken Toy station, brave the toxic sludge obstacle course, and sip potions from our glowing test tube bar.
Each ticket includes a drink and test tube ticket.