Creative Discovery Museum Drink and Discover: Mad Science

It's ALIVEEEEE! Step into the lab for an electrifying 21+ night of twisted science, spooky fun, and delicious cocktails!

‍Drink and Discover: Mad Science transforms the Creative Discovery Museum into a mad scientist’s playground! Stitch together creepy creations at our Franken Toy station, brave the toxic sludge obstacle course, and sip potions from our glowing test tube bar.

Each ticket includes a drink and test tube ticket.