Drink & Discover: Proms from the Past

We are closing the museum to kids and opening it up to our 21+ friends. Join us Friday, April 21 from 7-10pm for Drink and Discover: Proms from the Past! The night will include playing at CDM, dancing, disco donuts, and much more.

Tickets are $75/couple and $40/individual. Prices will increase on April 17, so buy your tickets soon!

Whether you dress up with your favorite decade in mind or channel your inner chaperone in khakis and a polo, all outfits are welcome!

Price includes a souvenir cup, drink ticket, all activities, and food.

