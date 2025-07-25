Drink and Discover: Wild West

× Expand Image Credit - Creative Discovery Museum website event/email graphics - 47 July 25 from 7 - 10 PM

Ready to saddle up for a night of fun? Join us at CDM on July 25th from 7–10 p.m. as we bring the spirit of the American frontier to life!

Whether you’ve always wanted to try your hand at two-stepping, take on a mechanical bull, or just kick back in the saloon with a sip of Chattanooga Whiskey, there’s something for everyone. Test your aim at the slingshot gallery, toast marshmallows by an open fire, and enjoy plenty of surprises along the way!

This event is 21+. IDs required upon entry.