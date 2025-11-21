The Drive-in Laser Light Show - Chattanooga
Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Coming to Chattanooga, GA! November 21st & 22nd 2025!
🎆The Most Spectacular Laser Show You’ll EVER See!🎆
Think drive-in movie… but cranked up to a whole new level. Bigger. Louder. Brighter. WAY better!
🚗Roll up in your coolest ride, pop the tailgate, and get ready for a weekend of mind-blowing light and music!
⸻
🎶What’s in the Show?
Our Laser Light Shows are synced with your favorite music across the decades:
✨70’s, 80’s, 90’s, Today’s Hits & Classic Rock
✨All choreographed with cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and giant screen projections!
⸻
🕖Showtimes:
• The Laser Show – 7:00PM nightly
Current + Classic Pop & Country | Family-Friendly Fun
• Classic Rock Laser Show – 9:00PM Fri & Sat
Rock anthems from the 70’s, 80’s, & 90’s
• Monsters of Rock Laser Show – 10:30PM Fri & Sat
Legends like Pink Floyd, Metallica, Led Zeppelin & more!
⸻
🎉Tailgate + Lasers = Unforgettable Fun
• Tailgate by your car with your own snacks & drinks🍿🥤
• Or grab a spot in the Infield Seating Area right up front — bring chairs, blankets & enjoy concert-quality sound!
• Food vendors and more onsite
⸻
💵Tickets
One low price: $35 per carload (pack it full — same price!)
Perfect for a date night, a hangout with friends, or the ultimate family outing.
⸻
🚨One Weekend Only!🚨
Don’t miss this rare chance to catch our traveling Drive-In Laser Light Show. Tickets WILL sell out fast.
👉Get your tickets NOW to guarantee admission!
https://www.freshtix.com/events/chattlasers