The Drive-in Laser Light Show - Chattanooga

Coming to Chattanooga, GA! November 21st & 22nd 2025!

🎆The Most Spectacular Laser Show You’ll EVER See!🎆

Think drive-in movie… but cranked up to a whole new level. Bigger. Louder. Brighter. WAY better!

🚗Roll up in your coolest ride, pop the tailgate, and get ready for a weekend of mind-blowing light and music!

⸻

🎶What’s in the Show?

Our Laser Light Shows are synced with your favorite music across the decades:

✨70’s, 80’s, 90’s, Today’s Hits & Classic Rock

✨All choreographed with cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and giant screen projections!

⸻

🕖Showtimes:

• The Laser Show – 7:00PM nightly

Current + Classic Pop & Country | Family-Friendly Fun

• Classic Rock Laser Show – 9:00PM Fri & Sat

Rock anthems from the 70’s, 80’s, & 90’s

• Monsters of Rock Laser Show – 10:30PM Fri & Sat

Legends like Pink Floyd, Metallica, Led Zeppelin & more!

⸻

🎉Tailgate + Lasers = Unforgettable Fun

• Tailgate by your car with your own snacks & drinks🍿🥤

• Or grab a spot in the Infield Seating Area right up front — bring chairs, blankets & enjoy concert-quality sound!

• Food vendors and more onsite

⸻

💵Tickets

One low price: $35 per carload (pack it full — same price!)

Perfect for a date night, a hangout with friends, or the ultimate family outing.

⸻

🚨One Weekend Only!🚨

Don’t miss this rare chance to catch our traveling Drive-In Laser Light Show. Tickets WILL sell out fast.

👉Get your tickets NOW to guarantee admission!

https://www.freshtix.com/events/chattlasers