The Drive-in Laser Light Show – Chattanooga

The Most Spectacular Laser Show You’ll EVER See!

Think drive-in movie… but cranked up to a whole new level. Bigger. Louder. Brighter. WAY better!Roll up in your coolest ride, pop the tailgate, and get ready for a weekend of mind-blowing light and music!

What’s in the Show?

Our Laser Light Shows are synced with your favorite music across the decades:70’s, 80’s, 90’s, Today’s Hits & Classic Rock

All choreographed with cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, and giant screen projections!

Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
8647203048
