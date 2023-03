× Expand Dance Lab Dance Lab Chattanooga

Come learn choreography to Dua Lipa's "Break My Heart" with us! All skill levels welcome.

What are Lab Sessions?

* Choreography-only dance classes *

* Learn a one-minute routine *

* Different songs/themes every class *

2255 Center St. Chattanooga, TN 37421

View some of our previous Lab Sessions on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCczr7h3nIQdSYLOzZbfN70g

Sign up at https://www.dancelabchattanooga.com/classes