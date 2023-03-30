Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Premieres in IMAX!

Paramount Studios
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves logo.
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic
heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they
run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among
Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary
roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed
adventure.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at
423-785-3037 for details.
Showtimes (Eastern Time):
Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM
Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM
Saturday, April 1 at 6:00 PM & 8:45 PM
Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM & 8:45 PM
Monday, April 3 at 7:00 PM
Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM