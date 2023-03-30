Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Premieres in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic

heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they

run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among

Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary

roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed

adventure.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM

Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 1 at 6:00 PM & 8:45 PM

Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM & 8:45 PM

Monday, April 3 at 7:00 PM

Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 PM

