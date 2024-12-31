Dusty Leigh Huston New Year's Eve

Dusty Leigh Huston rings in the New Year with us at Whiskey Cowgirl

Whether Dusty Leigh is singing about substance abuse or motherhood, pain or joy, personal loss or personal triumph, her music is delivered in a raw, compellingly honest way. Any sugar coating has long since been left behind. What remains is a well-crafted collection of songs that deeply connect with her audience. This is no ordinary artist.

Dusty Leigh has a gift. She is a hurricane, and she is a lamb. She can bring tears to the eyes of even the most hardened listener, and she can bring a smile with the simple whisper of a well-placed lyric. Her world is not for the faint-hearted. It’s a rollercoaster. It’s a ride filled with vocal athleticism, heartfelt imagery, and emotional ups and downs. But, at the end of the day, you will be glad you came along for the ride . . . a ride that may very well include a stop at that sacred circle on The Opry stage.