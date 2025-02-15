× Expand Kat Friedmann Dusty Leigh Huston at Songbirds on 2/15

It’s hard not to be a Dusty Leigh Huston fan. With a catalog ranging from heart-felt ballads to in-your-face rock and roll, and the ability to deliver every song with unbridled passion, Dusty has become somewhat of a juggernaut in the Indie music scene. There is an obvious mashup of traditional country and vintage rock running through her veins that permeates her music and appeals to an increasingly diverse audience. She consistently plays large venues packed with loyal and adoring fans. Gigs are plentiful. Life is good . . . but it wasn’t always that way.

Dusty’s journey began far from the glitter of the Nashville skyline. Growing up in Idaho offered limited opportunities to polish her stage presence and perfect her vocal skills. At an early ages Dusty’s mother recognized her talent and provided support as Dusty performed at local fairs, karaoke contests and talent shows. She eventually shed a debilitating case of stage fright and morphed into a confident, albeit fledgling, performer. Then tragically, at the age of fifteen, Dusty lost her mother, and life, as she had known it, changed dramatically. But, through the subsequent pain and chaos, she never lost sight of her dream to someday sing from that sacred circle on The Opry stage.

At the age of eighteen, Dusty married Wade Huston, who became her “saving grace”. Shortly thereafter, Wade enlisted in the Coast Guard. Military life, and its propensity for frequent relocations, gave Dusty the opportunity to share her music across the country. From weddings and sporting events to additional talent shows, including an audition on The Voice, Dusty began to accumulate a huge fan base.

During their final military tour, Wade put together a band called Whiskey Creek, comprised of all active-duty military members. What started as a pipe dream, quickly turned into a viable and very popular endeavor, pushing Dusty out of her comfort zone and into an increasingly brighter spotlight. Although the venture was short lived, it set the stage for the next step in her musical journey.

After fifteen years of military life, Dusty and Wade returned to Idaho. Soon, a new band was formed, which included two former members of Whiskey Creek who had been convinced to also make the move to Idaho. The new band, Dusty Leigh & The Claim Jumpers, quickly became a sensation, both locally and nationally, garnering thousands of dedicated followers entranced by an ever-growing catalog of songs marinated in the passion that has become Dusty Leigh’s trademark.

It was that passion, and ability to connect with an audience, that drew the attention of legendary producer, Chas Childers, and ultimately led to a recording deal with EMG Records in 2019. Over the next two years, Dusty’s life became a balancing act of writing, recording, and a physical move to Chattanooga, TN to be closer to the Nashville music scene. In February 2021, she released her debut album “Roots & Dreams”, followed by seven well-received singles. She is currently working on her second album “The Hell I Won’t”, which will likely continue her fearless embrace of the emotionally charged subject matter her fans have come to expect.

Whether Dusty Leigh is singing about substance abuse or motherhood, pain or joy, personal loss or personal triumph, her music is delivered in a raw, compellingly honest way. Any sugar coating has long since been left behind. What remains is a well-crafted collection of songs that deeply connect with her audience. This is no ordinary artist.

Dusty Leigh has a gift. She is a hurricane, and she is a lamb. She can bring tears to the eyes of even the most hardened listener, and she can bring a smile with the simple whisper of a well-placed lyric. Her world is not for the faint-hearted. It’s a rollercoaster. It’s a ride filled with vocal athleticism, heartfelt imagery, and emotional ups and downs. But, at the end of the day, you will be glad you came along for the ride . . . a ride that may very well include a stop at that sacred circle on The Opry stage.

