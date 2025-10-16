× Expand Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Kayoko Dan Fund Music Director Ilya Ram leads the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera

This unforgettable evening is rooted in the past—its struggles, its stories, and the ways composers reflect on what came before. We begin with Brahms’ Tragic Overture—a storm of drama and complexity, full of weight and philosophical tension. From there, cellist Tae-Yeon Kim, winner of the Lutosławski Competition and not yet 20, brings lyrical fire to one of the cornerstones of the Cello Repertoire - Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor. Towering and intimate, this is Romanticism at its most human. The program closes with Amy Beach’s “Gaelic Symphony”—a groundbreaking work rich in lush harmonies and folk-inspired themes. Written as a response to Dvořák’s New World Symphony, Beach chose to honor her own roots, weaving the songs and spirit of Irish immigrants into a sweeping symphonic landscape filled with all that we love about the Romantic Period. It’s music that remembers, reimagines, and reclaims.

What to expect:

– Symphonic storytelling across generations

– A cello concerto that reaches the heart and doesn’t let go

– Celtic melodies and American symphonic roots

– A concert about where we come from—and how we carry it forward

Program

Johannes Brahms | Tragic Overture, Op. 81

Antonín Dvořák | Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104

Amy Beach | Symphony in E minor, Op. 32, “Gaelic Symphony”

Artists

Ilya Ram | conductor

Tae-Yeon Kim | cello

This concert is made possible by Henson-Hinck Designs.