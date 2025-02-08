Dying with Flowers & Indigo

× Expand Aaron Sanders Head dying with flowers

Instructor: Aaron Sanders Head

Materials included | bring items to dye

pre-registration required

In this day-long workshop, Aaron will guide participants through the world of natural dyeing with flowers and indigo. First, we’ll learn to use both garden-grown and foraged flowers-including marigolds and cosmos–exploring the basics of mordanting, bundle dyeing, flower pounding, and immersion dyeing. Then we’ll move to indigo and learn manual resist dyeing techniques for creating patterns on fabric. The instructor will provide a yard of fabric per student for experimentation, but participants should bring their own goods to dye. Plan for most of your fabric to be blue, with a few selected pieces to be dyed with flowers.