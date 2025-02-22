× Expand E.P. King/The GEM Theatre E.P. King

The ultimate Elvis Presley tribute show, E.P. King & The Sweet Sensations, will be performing at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30pm. The lifelong Elvis fan brings to the stage the 1970s concert experience, from the legendary vocals to the energetic movements to the iconic jumpsuits. Tickets are $25-$30; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling (706) 625-3132.