show poster artwork: "Shoulder Blades" by Kara Theart Earth is a Time Machine

Earth is a Time Machine curated by Raquel Mullins, is an eclectic gathering of collage, artist books, poetry, zines, sound, participatory performance, installation, ceramics, sculpture, fiber, drawing, and painting. Featuring the works of:

Steven L Anderson - Atlanta, GA

Andrew Bailey Arend - Boone, NC

Liz Ensz - Baltimore, MD

Hannah Newman - Portland, OR

Kyle Peets - Walla Walla, WA

Kayla Powers - Detroit, MI

Anna Pugh - Nashville, TN

Cooper Siegel - Kansas City, MO

Kara Theart - Birmingham, AL

Rachel Dinwiddie - San Diego, CA

The exhibition explores the intricate interplay between artists, their environment, and their perceptions of time and place. Inspired by the myriad ways nature records temporality, it delves into Earth's captivating history, from its ancient origins to the present-day Anthropocene.

Each artist, informed by their regional context, offers a unique lens of interpretation. It's not merely about physical geography; it's about the passage of time through geologic epochs and the silent narratives each landscape carries within.

Beyond the physical and temporal, "Earth is a Time Machine" underscores the dialogue between artists and their surroundings, spotlighting their engagement with time's imprint on the world around them. Earth is a Time Machine is a playful yet sincere posturing of the artist’s role at the helm of the Time Machine.

"Earth is a Time Machine" is free and open to the public during our opening reception on October 14 and will be available via appointment through November 12. Appointments can be made via wavelengthspace.com or @wavelength_space on Instagram