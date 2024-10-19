"Earth, Wax & Fire!"

× Expand Margaret Park Nature Knows

Earth, Wax, and Fire!

A Demonstration of Encaustic by Margaret Park

Saturday, October 19th, 12-4 p.m.

In-Town Gallery features Margaret Park’s demonstration of encaustic painting technique on October 19th, 12-4 pm. Encaustic is an ancient artist's medium that has undergone a resurgence in the 21st century. Margaret is well known for her abstract and semi-abstract paintings in encaustic.

“I am calling my demonstration Earth, Wax, and Fire,” says Park,“because all three things must be present when working in this medium. The pigments come from the earth, and those pigments are bound with wax. The wax is made workable with fire.” While it sounds as if it would be fragile, encaustic paintings are permanent when properly cared for. “It’s a fascinating process,” says Margaret, “and I love to show it to people.”

A lifelong artist, Margaret says, “I was born in West Virginia, grew up in Chicago, learned a lot in the suburbs, and am blooming in Tennessee. A trail of paint was left behind through it all!” Known for her work in watercolor and acrylic, she loves exploring encaustic technique.

Showing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!