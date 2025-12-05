East Montgomery Live at Barking Legs

× Expand Morgan East Flyer for the event

Experience an unforgettable night of music with East Montgomery in an intimate setting.

The evening wi begin with a mysterious secret opener, then dive into a sonic journey powered by the band’s signature blend of funk, soul, and psychedelic energy.

Youll be transported into another dimension by Morgan East’s dynamic guitar work, the pulse of Nicholas Cassell’s thunderous drums, the atmospheric lift of Lucas Alfaras’s transcendent synths, and the mellow overtones of Michael Hulsey on trumpet.

Come lose yourself in the vibe—this is one show you don’t want to miss.