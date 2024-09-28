East Ridge 3rd Annual Fall Festival

× Expand Shawnna Skiles East Ridge Fall Festival

The City of East Ridge will host its 3rd Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, September 28th from 10am until 5pm. Promising to be bigger - and the best yet - Camp Jordan Amphitheater will be filled with live music, 175 unique arts and crafts vendors, a variety of delicious food trucks, multiple children’s activities in the Kid’s Zone, family yard games, a large petting zoo, and so much more.

Parking and admission to the family-friendly event, along with the activities in the Kid’s Zone and family yard games, are all free. Top Golf has partnered with the City to provide participants of all ages several games of cornhole and giant Jenga. First Bank in East Ridge will sponsor the expanded petting zoo for all to enjoy. Supported by Allegiant Electric, the Kid’s Zone will give children the opportunity to enjoy 4 ponies and pony rides, numerous giant inflatables, professional airbrush face painters and East Ridge Library Staff, hair tinsel artists, and more – all free to the community. And, a balloon artist will be walking through the crowd during the event making free balloon animals for kids of all ages.

This year, the Fall Festival’s famous Pumpkin Patch will be found near the playground at the park at Camp Jordan. Sponsored by Parkridge East Hospital, a huge balloon arch will mark the entrance to the tent housing the Pumpkin Patch. Inside, volunteers from the hospital (administrative staff, doctors, the hospital’s CEO, and more), will help children pick a pumpkin to paint or decorate and get their picture made with the hay bales and tractor.

Parks and Recreation Director Shawnna Skiles expressed the excitement surrounding the expansion of the annual East Ridge Fall Festival at Camp Jordan Park building on its previous successes.

“Our Parks and Recreation team, along with the City’s administration, has been working diligently to create an event that welcomes everyone,” Skiles stated. “We aim to make the Fall Festival a cherished tradition for families for many years. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase what Camp Jordan and the City of East Ridge have to offer and to celebrate our community spirit.”

Guests should be ready to show off their dancing skills as Chattanooga’s own driving Rock & Roll and Blues band, “The Essentials” perform their rocking tunes. From 12pm until 4pm, “The Essentials” will be thrilling the audience with their crowd-pleasing sounds on the main stage sponsored by ASA Engineering.

The Fall Festival’s Food Court area, supported by Jack’s Restaurant, has expanded and will now be located in a designated Food Court area outside of the main event space. The new location will give community members and their families an opportunity to enjoy their food and sit down away from all the activities of the rest of the event.

In addition to playing yard games and listening to great music, attendees can shop the many offerings of over 175 unique and distinctive arts and craft vendors. A wide variety of food trucks, including Tennessee Rebel BBQ, Family Concessions, Taste of China, Griffin’s Footlong Hot Dogs, and many more, will be on site selling their delicious fares.

Reflecting on the remarkable success of the Fall Festival over the past two years, Cameron McAllister, Administrator of Economic and Community Development for East Ridge, shared his enthusiasm for this year’s event.

“We’re thrilled to announce an expanded and enhanced festival for the third consecutive year,” McAllister said. “We look forward to a day filled with fun, connection, and celebration, creating lasting memories for families.”

McAllister also noted that the expanded festival is not only a celebration of the vibrant community spirit at Camp Jordan Park and throughout East Ridge, but also an opportunity to showcase the best of what the city has to offer.

The City of East Ridge would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors for the generous support of the 3rd Annual Fall Festival. Their contribution has enabled the City to create a memorable experience for the community, filled with fun, connection, and celebration. The City’s administration team appreciates the sponsors’ commitment to the community and look forward to continuing the partnership in the future.

For additional information on the East Ridge Fall Festival, send an email to sskiles@eastridgetn.gov or cmcallister@eastridgetn.gov. You may call 423-260-9190 for more information. Information can also be found on the City of East Ridge Facebook page @CityofEastRidge-Government or at East Ridge Parks and Recreation Facebook page @EastRidgeParksAndRec.