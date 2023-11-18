× Expand Cameron McAllister CITY OF EAST RIDGE - 1 East Ridge 2023 Christmas Parade

Officials with the City of East Ridge announced that their annual Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, November 18th. East Ridge is traditionally one of the first cities in Hamilton County to kick off the holiday season with its captivating and lively Christmas Parade. The highly anticipated holiday event will begin at 6:30pm.

If you are interested in participating in this year’s parade, you must register within one of the following categories: Educational (Schools, Teams, ROTC, or Scout Groups), Exempt Organizations (Non-profits, Churches, Shriners, American Legions, or Hospitals), or Non-Exempt Organizations (For-profit businesses, or any other group/organization not mentioned prior).

Additional Christmas Parade guidelines and registration information on how to participate can be found on the City’s website (www.eastridgetn.gov) or the Parks & Recreation Website (www.eastridgeparksandrec.com). The deadline to sign up to participate in the parade is November 3rd.

If severe weather forces a cancellation, the make-up date for the parade will be on Sunday, November 19th at 2:30pm.

Anyone interested in learning more about the East Ridge Christmas Parade is encouraged to contact Shawnna Skiles, Director of East Ridge Parks & Recreation Department at sskiles@eastridgetn.gov or Cameron McAllister, Administrator of Economic & Community Development at cmcallister@eastridgetn.gov.

Information is also available on the City’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EastRidgeTN and on East Ridge Parks & Recreation Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EastRidgeParksAndRec .