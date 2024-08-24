East Ridge Pet Adoption Carnival

Join the members of the East Ridge staff as they present one “paw-some” event. On Saturday, August 24th, the staff of the East Ridge Community Center and East Ridge Animal Services (ERAS) will host an Adoption Carnival – a dog themed event with free onsite adoptions. The $75 adoption fee for dogs will be waived during the event.

The Carnival will be at the East Ridge Community Center at 1515 Tombras Avenue. The family friendly event will be from 11am until 3pm and feature fun pup-focused events that will have everyone “howling” with laughter. Children and adults will enjoy homemade carnival games such as the old-fashioned milk bottle toss but with cans of dog food instead of milk glasses, games of ring toss using dog collars, a kissing booth (with pups), and much more.

For more information, contact Cameron McAllister, Economic & Community Development Administrator, at 423-664-2576 or email Hannah Spear, Community Center Supervisor, at Hspear@eastridgetn.gov, Additional information can be found on the Facebook pages of the City of East Ridge @East RidgeTN or East Ridge Animal Services @EastRidgeAnimalServices or at East Ridge Parks and Rec-Camp Jordan @EastRidgeParksAndRec.