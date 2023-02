× Expand Christian McDonald, RBC Easter Main - 1 EWC

Just ahead of Easter, Ridgedale Baptist Church invites you to a worship concert designed to help us think about why Jesus came, why he sacrificed his life for us and what that means for us. Choirs, orchestra, worship teams, children and fine arts students will present music and scripture, poignant and celebratory, about the life of Jesus. Please join us on Sunday, March 26 at 5:30p! Admission is free and tickets are not required.