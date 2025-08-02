Eco-Friendlier Copper Plate Etching

× Expand Carrie Pendergrass Copper Etching

Join us for a submersive introduction to intaglio printing from an etched copper plate. We will be using the “Edinburgh Etch,” a method of etching metal in a corrosive salt bath that is a safer/less-toxic alternative to traditional acid etching methods. You will be led through the step-by-step process of preparing the plate, drawing the image, etching the image into the metal, inking the plate, prepping the paper, and printing with Townsend’s printing press. All materials will be provided, but due to the specificity of certain required special-order materials, registration includes the reservation of a “class kit” to ensure that all participants will have what is necessary for the workshop (kit includes all individual and shared materials). All levels are welcome!!