Ekphrastic Writing Workshop ft. Spoken Word Artist, Gemini Fox (Tampa, FL)

to

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402

Led by Tampa native, spoken word artist, Gemini Fox, this all-ages, all-experience-levels workshop explores the art of ekphrastic poetry—writing inspired by visual art. Donations appreciated.

TITLE: “Do All Caterpillars Become Butterflies”

DESCRIPTION: (Writing and Performance) What type writer are you? Often we have developed our conclusions on what constitutes a good poet from academia or poets whose message we connect with. Come discover what type of caterpillar you are and where your uniqueness can take you.

Info

Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
423/504-0361
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ekphrastic Writing Workshop ft. Spoken Word Artist, Gemini Fox (Tampa, FL) - 2025-04-12 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ekphrastic Writing Workshop ft. Spoken Word Artist, Gemini Fox (Tampa, FL) - 2025-04-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ekphrastic Writing Workshop ft. Spoken Word Artist, Gemini Fox (Tampa, FL) - 2025-04-12 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ekphrastic Writing Workshop ft. Spoken Word Artist, Gemini Fox (Tampa, FL) - 2025-04-12 10:00:00 ical