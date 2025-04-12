Ekphrastic Writing Workshop ft. Spoken Word Artist, Gemini Fox (Tampa, FL)
to
Chattanooga Public Library - Downtown Branch 1001 Broad Street, Tennessee 37402
Led by Tampa native, spoken word artist, Gemini Fox, this all-ages, all-experience-levels workshop explores the art of ekphrastic poetry—writing inspired by visual art. Donations appreciated.
TITLE: “Do All Caterpillars Become Butterflies”
DESCRIPTION: (Writing and Performance) What type writer are you? Often we have developed our conclusions on what constitutes a good poet from academia or poets whose message we connect with. Come discover what type of caterpillar you are and where your uniqueness can take you.