Parity Path Elimination Endurance Challenge

Race Description The 2 Mile race is a thrilling competition that tests endurance and speed. The elimination race consists of several rounds, with half of the runners being eliminated after each round. The first round begins with all runners starting the race together. After completing the first 2 miles, half of the runners with the slowest time are eliminated, and the remaining runners move on to the second round. The second round follows the same format, with the remaining runners completing another 2 miles and half of them being eliminated based on their finishing time. This process continues until only a handful of runners are left to compete in the final round. The runners who make it to the end will have proven their stamina and agility, making it a thrilling and suspenseful event for both participants and spectators alike. Competition Rules: 2-Mile Loop (Certified Course): Top half of the runners in each age category, male and female, continue to the next 2-mile loop. 10-minute intervals between loops after the last runner finishes the loop. Categories: (Male and female in each category). 19 and Under, 20 - 39, 40 - 59, 60 and above.