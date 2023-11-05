× Expand Mizpah Congregation Music at Mizpah Presents the Emily Nelson Rodgers Quartet

Music at Mizpah is delighted to present the Emily Nelson Rodgers Quartet on Sunday, November 5 at 3:00 PM in the Ochs Memorial Sanctuary at Mizpah, 923 McCallie Ave. With a combination of classical and popular tunes, we will have “something for everyone” to enjoy in our sanctuary which is one of the best acoustic spaces in the city. These four award-winning performers will delight the ears and hearts of all who attend. Tickets are $25 for the concert only, or $75 to include admission and a catered reception with the musicians (advance purchase only for the reception).

About the artist:

“Whether performing a string quartet, creating a part for a recording session, or playing with a band, I have always been drawn to the collaborative nature of making music. My training is classical, but my musical interests are eclectic and growing. During my time in Nashville, I have had the joy of participating in several national tours, recording with some legendary artists and performing with some terrific local musicians. It is such a privilege to be invited to contribute to any artist’s musical vision. I am grateful for the journey I've been on and look forward to what's ahead!”

Some of Nelson Rodgers’ credits include recording with Taylor Swift, India Arie, Toby Keith, Roy Orbison, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Dolly Parton. She has performed live with Hans Zimmer, the Nashville Symphony, Michael Buble, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and many more, in addition to her multiple visits to play at Mizpah. More information can be found at www.emilynelsonmusic.com/