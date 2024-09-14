× Expand The Signal The Emo Night Tour - 18+

Sat Sep 14 2024

8:00 PM (Doors 8:00 PM)

The Signal - Concert Hall

21 Choo Choo Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37402

$25.16 - $48.70

The Emo Night Tour

Music

Imagine going to a show and hearing Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! AT The Disco, My Chemical Romance and more, all playing their BEST songs... All night long! The best emo dance party around!