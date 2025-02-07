The Emo Night Tour - 18+ (Copy)

The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Emo Night Tour

Music

Imagine going to a show and hearing Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! AT The Disco, My Chemical Romance and more, all playing their BEST songs... All night long! The best emo dance party around!

Info

423-498-4700
