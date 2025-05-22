Empower Your Voice: Introduction To Motivational Speaking

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Everyone has a story worth sharing.

In this interactive workshop, you’ll learn to inspire others through personal storytelling. Through guided exercises and group sharing, you'll speak confidently and authentically. You'll also gain essential performance techniques, including vocal variety, body language, and stage presence. Whether you aim to become a motivational speaker or simply want to express yourself more powerfully, this class will help you embrace your story and own your impact. Join us to unlock your potential and inspire others with your journey.

About the teacher:

Dian Buckley is an internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, voice actor, and coach with a classical education in opera, voice, and public speaking. Originally from the United Kingdom, Dian has been featured in magazines, radio, and TV programs globally. She empowers individuals to recognize their intrinsic value and enhance their communication and performance skills, whether they are speaking or singing, in professional or personal contexts.

Her coaching programs, workshops, and retreats help clients overcome emotional and mental barriers to self-expression, such as fear, trauma, or limiting beliefs. She refers to these obstacles as the "voice behind the voice," drawing from her own personal and professional struggles. She combines this with technical guidance on using and presenting their outer voice.

Dian has worked with diverse clients, including entrepreneurs, business leaders, entertainment industry professionals, educational institutions, healthcare professionals, and recovery programs, helping them unlock their true potential.

Voice Empowerment participant, Thee Clinton, noted, "I was stepping away from one of the best classes I have ever invested in."