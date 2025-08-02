End of Summer Workshop
to
The Pop-up Project
ADULT DANCE CLASSES? YES PLEASE!
Join us for a full dance of DANCE! Saturday, August 2nd from 2pm-6pm. A full Saturday of DANCE before summer officially ends.
Jazz with Jane King at 2pm
Modern with Louie Marin-Howard at 3:10pm
Hip Hop with Ryan Roberts at 4:20pm
Open Level Classes
$15 per class
Ages 16+
What does Open Level mean? It’s geared to more intermediate dancers, but beginners are still welcome to join!
Studio34 – 3214 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN
Sign up here: https://app.punchpass.com/org/12855/classes