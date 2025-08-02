End of Summer Workshop

Studio34 3214 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Join us for a full dance of DANCE! Saturday, August 2nd from 2pm-6pm. A full Saturday of DANCE before summer officially ends.

Jazz with Jane King at 2pm

Modern with Louie Marin-Howard at 3:10pm

Hip Hop with Ryan Roberts at 4:20pm

Open Level Classes

$15 per class

Ages 16+

What does Open Level mean? It’s geared to more intermediate dancers, but beginners are still welcome to join!

Sign up here: https://app.punchpass.com/org/12855/classes

Education & Learning, Theater & Dance
