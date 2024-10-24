Energetic Protection for Empaths

Bud's Creative Arts Center 5325 Old Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Energetic Protection for Empaths | TH, Oct. 24, 2024 | 6:30 PM - 8 PM | $33.00

This workshop is tailored to adults, ages 18+

Join us for a 90-minute exploration into the nature of being an empath. Your guide Sarah Leverett will teach you practical strategies to protect yourself, maintain energetic and emotional well-being, and fully embrace your empathic abilities with intention and gratitude.

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, This & That
4235809186
