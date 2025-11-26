EPB Holiday Windows
EPB Main Office 10 West M.L. King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Photo of an EPB elf from the 2024 EPB Holiday Windows
Join EPB on Weds., Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. for the annual unveiling of the holiday windows. Be among the first to find out this year’s theme and celebrate a uniquely Chattanooga tradition that dates to World War II. Windows will remain open to the community through New Year’s Day.
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family