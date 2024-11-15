Eric Kirkendoll Live at Creekside Bar + Grille

Creekside Bar + Grille 8876 Old Lee Hwy , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363

Join local artist Eric Kirkendoll for an evening of music at Creekside Bar + Grille, located in Ooltewah's Springhill Suites. Brought to you by RedTail Booking and Management.

Creekside Bar + Grille 8876 Old Lee Hwy , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
Concerts & Live Music
