Erick Baker is an Emmy Award-winning writer, children’s book author, and heart-on-his-sleeve troubadour from Knoxville, TN. His music is a distinctive blend of folk, rock, and Americana-soul that isn't just heard, it's felt. For over a decade he’s made a life in music, sharing the stage with artists like John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, Heart, Gavin DeGraw, Chris Isaak, and the Goo Goo Dolls.

“His songwriting is of two worlds: The storytelling tradition of Americana (think Townes Van Zandt) and the radio-savvy world of cross-over country (think Keith Urban)…his acoustic guitar serving as rhythm and background to the swell of his voice — a smoke and whiskey tenor with plenty of range and emotion”. – Alli Marshall of the Mountain Express

“Baker has built a career out of peeling back the skin and bones that surround his beating heart…watching Baker hunched over a guitar, leaning into a microphone and shining a spotlight on his soul through his R&B-tinged brand of indie folk is to witness a man who truly believes in what he’s doing.” – Steve Wildsmith of The Daily Times

With support from 15 year old Alex Boyer!

Alex Boyer started developing his craft at the age of 7 when he first met his guitar instructor. Peaked with curiosity and his love for music, he explored different artists and bands learning songs across many genres. By the age of 10, he picked up piano by ear and began playing songs by Elton John and Billy Joel. While his deep catalogue of music covers a wide range of genres, his sound has evolved to that of country, americana, and southern rock all blended as one. This past year, he has been songwriting, playing gigs around Georgia and Tennessee, singing his heart out, and doing what he loves—he is an up and coming artist to watch out for! Alex Boyer has placed in the top 3 contestants of both the Spring AND Winter 2024 Songbirds Youth Talent Shows.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $25