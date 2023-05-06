Erick Baker with Special Guest Emily Wyrick

×

Knoxville native and current Nashville resident, Emily Wyrick, takes her songwriting and artistry very seriously."I'm not just a voice. I love the buzz of a live performance. I admire the platform music creates to allow people to connect with one another, relax, dance, or heal. I try to connect to people through my music," Wyrick states, "In the past, I've found that I'm most moved by music when people deliver it with passion and soul. Whether I deliver a song I wrote, or cover someone else's, I let the lyrics take over as if they were my current narrative".Emily's passion for music comes naturally. As the granddaughter of the late country artist from the 60s, Alma Ray (who shared the stage with household names such as Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, and Conway Twitty), she seeks to get back to her heritage with her next record."I love so many different styles of music" Emily raves, "My previous projects encompass elements of all my musical inspirations. Having grown up basically in the studio (father, producer Travis Wyrick), I fell in love with all genres. I wanted to get back to the kind of organic-sounding music I heard from my grandmother with this project. The environment you choose to record in is substantial. In order capture that organic sound of just pure, soulful music, I jumped at the opportunity to make the road trip to FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama" Emily says, "there's no better place for that sound". To help bring Emily's vision to life, she's bringing in long time Muscle Shoals session players: former swamper, Spooner Oldham and David Hood; long time friend, Lester Estelle, who most notably plays drums for Kelly Clarkson; as well as Julius Blue and Vince Ilagan."We recorded five songs live, unrehearsed and in the moment. As an artist that can be intimidating but I was fortunate to be working with an amazing band in the Studio. Their professionalism allowed for a safe, creative environment, making it just as special as it was fun. When I look back with the knowledge that I was in a room of musicians who have played with: Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Kelly Clarkson and hundreds of other legends, I'm certain this monumental moment of my career is one I will never forget".The project will be released on all music streaming platforms later this year.~Melonee Hurt