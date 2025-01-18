Espresso Essentials: Your Guide to Ordering and Enjoying Espresso Drinks

× Expand The Chattery Espresso

Confused by the difference between a macchiato and a cappuccino?

Wondering how to order espresso drinks like a pro—or maybe even make one at home? Join us for Espresso Essentials, a hands-on class designed to demystify the world of espresso.

You’ll learn the basics of how espresso is made, explore the components of popular drinks like lattes and Americanos, and gain tips for enjoying espresso drinks tailored to your taste. Whether you’re an espresso newbie or looking to elevate your coffee knowledge, this class will leave you caffeinated and confident!

About the teacher:

Laura Ter Beek is the founder of Summer Sun Coffee - a Chattanooga coffee start-up born out of a desire for slowing down and savoring each moment. Summer Sun provides quality cold brew concentrate and roasted beans for Chattanooga coffee aficionados to use in their homes and fun coffee classes for those that really want to dive deeper and curate their home coffee experience.