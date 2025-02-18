The Essentials of Whole Food Plant-Based Living

× Expand by Nadine Primeau on Unsplash via The Chattery

Ever had questions about your health and how much nutrition plays into it?

1. Is being a vegan healthy? Not necessarily.

2. Are fake meats any better for us than animal meat? Nope.

3. Will what I choose to eat will slowly kill me or help me? Most likely.

The questions above highlight crucial considerations about our dietary choices and their impact on health.

WFPB (Whole Food Plant Based) lifestyle emphasizes consuming whole, minimally processed plant foods. Here's what you'll explore in this brief one-hour introduction to a WFPB lifestyle:

Does WFPB Differ from Vegan?

How 9 of the Top 10 Killers of Americans Are Preventable Through Lifestyle

Implementing the WFPB lifestyle/Resources

This introduction aims to challenge conventional dietary norms and encourage critical thinking about the foods we consume. It promotes the idea that what we eat has a profound impact on our health and well-being, and that choosing whole, plant-based foods can be a powerful step towards improving health outcomes.

About the teacher:

Struggling with food addiction and unhealthy eating habits throughout her life, Candace found hope in the WFPB (Whole Food Plant Based) lifestyle after many unsuccessful attempts at change. Her discovery of the power of nutrition ignited a passion within her, prompting her to delve deeper into the subject. Driven by her newfound understanding and personal transformation, Candace took a significant step forward by enrolling in the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutritional Studies through eCornell. This educational program provided her with a solid foundation in nutrition, reinforcing her commitment to WFPB principles.

Candace's journey exemplifies the profound impact that education and personal experience can have in advocating for healthier living choices. Her dedication to spreading awareness about WFPB living underscores her belief in its potential to positively influence health outcomes and quality of life.