Et Cetera at Songbirds on 6/21

Based out of Chattanooga, TN, Et Cetera is an invigorating and extensive exploration into a broad spectrum of musical genres. The high-flying dual guitars of Adam Stone and Alex Keiss blend lush harmonies and electrifying solos, leaving you wondering where one player ends and another begins. Backed by the powerful and driving grooves of drummer, Drew McDowell, and the tight, funky bass of Kellen Shiles, Et Cetera takes the listener on a musical journey touching on influences from rock, jazz, country, and even classical music, all wrapped up in a tight groove that both captivates and moves audiences.

"....mind blowing relentless dual shredding with an always on point rhythm section .... shared the stage with artists such as The Weeks, Dizgo, Brock Butler of Perpetual Groove, and more..."

*Songbirds and Et Cetera are partnering up for Make Music Day Chattanooga to offer a FREE Soundcheck Master Class for students! Head over to Songbirds at 4:30 PM to learn all the ins and outs of a professional soundcheck that takes place before a live show. From lighting effects, to LED screen configurations, to sound levels and EQ, learn what it takes to be a professional music venue sound engineer.*

Doors 6:00 PM

Show 7:00 PM

Seated Show

GA Advanced: $15 / GA Day of Show: $20