Et Cetera and White Oak Benders

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for a night of crazy good vibes with Et Cetera and White Oak Mountain Benders.

An invigorating, extensive exploration into a broad spectrum of musical genres.

Doors open at 8pm $10 Cover at the door ages 21+

Concerts & Live Music
423-269-7979
