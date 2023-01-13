ETSU Chorale in Concert

× Expand East Tennessee State University ETSU Chorale Logo

The East Tennessee State University Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Alan Stevens, is the premier auditioned choral ensemble in the ETSU Department of Music. The ensemble has a long tradition of excellence, including tours both within the United States and abroad. In the summer of 2022 they won the Grand Prix Championship of the Bratislava International Music Agency Competition. Members are selected through a rigorous audition process, and must be dedicated to the highest level of artistry. The group performs a variety of styles and genres, ranging from music of the Renaissance to newly composed works to classical to pop.

This concert includes some of the following repertoire: “A Choral Flourish,” R. Vaughan Williams; “Alleluia,” Elaine Hagenberg; “Jubilate Deo,” Peter Anglea; “Shenandoah,” arranged by Gwyneth Walker; “God Is With Us,” John Tavener; “Jubilate Deo,” Giovanni Gabrieli. As well as classics like “What a Wonderful World” and “The Times They are A-Changing.”