An Evening of (Mostly) Original Christmas Music by Kevin Lane

The Well @ St. Mark's Tired of the same old Christmas music? Kevin Lane's holiday show will feature holiday that you've never heard before!

What does singer, songwriter, and Chattanooga native Kevin Lane do with an assortment of leftover original Christmas songs? Find out on Friday, December 6, at 7:30 pm when Kevin performs an Evening of (Mostly) Original Christmas Music at The Well at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. This free show is a part of St. Mark’s celebration of Advent, and everyone is welcome.

Kevin Lane has been writing songs most of his adult life, and in 2009 he released Autumn Sky, an album of songs that ranged in style from gentle folk to hard edged rock and roll. He also has composed a pair of holiday themed musicals and has written, recorded, and released several holidays songs. His music captures the wonder, spirit, and joy of the season, and he will be sharing origin stories for many the songs he performs.